Reese Waters discusses the president allegedly paying less in taxes than most Soundcloud rappers in his Final Thought.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Joe Biden face off in their first Presidential debate Tuesday night.

Obviously, this has been an election cycle like no other. Let’s hope that things will remain civil and dignified between these two as they square off on a wide range of issues.

The one thing that we need to know is if the reports are true that President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes for a decade and only paid $750 in the year that he ran for office and in his first year in the White House. Trump has called it fake news. To that I say, prove it’s fake. His accountants should be able to clear this up pretty quickly if it’s not true.

In the meantime, no taxes in 10 years? Come on President Wesley Snipes! The tax man gets everybody. Al Capone had bodies and the IRS were the only ones hard enough to take him down. They don’t play games.

Trump better pardon Wesley and expunge his record ASAP. Blade deserves better.

Perspective: A pug, a cat and a baby have paid more in taxes than Trump reportedly has https://t.co/j5E1UdUZzF — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 29, 2020

A billionaire allegedly paid $750 in taxes in the year he ran for president. $750! Some of you have bikes that cost more than that.

The President may have paid less in taxes than people pay to rent a room in a group house in D.C. Think about that while you’re waiting for your roommate to get out of the bathroom so you can take a shower.

I need Trump to prove this isn’t true because it highlights how the rich don’t play by the same rules as the rest of us.

It will be interesting to see how his base reacts, as many of them hate big government and only mention taxes when loudly proclaiming that they pay them while complaining about something. I bet most of these people paid more than $750.

If everyone paid $750 in taxes, we’d have 35 soldiers in the military. Our invasions would look like punt coverage. We’d have to ask Canada and Mexico for fighter jet rides and couldn't afford to put it in gas. Our space program would be Neil DeGrasse Tyson looking through a telescope on a night with no clouds.

President Trump, I’m calling on you to clear this up at the debate. They would take away anyone else’s security clearance for way less.