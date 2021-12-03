What's In Your Junk Drawer? | Hear Me Out

Every house has one, what's in yours?

WASHINGTON — I have a question for you this morning: What’s in your junk drawer?

Every house in the world has one. It’s the kitchen drawer that’s full of all kinds of random items. It’s frequently underneath the microwave, and from the first day you move in it’s packed. Filled with anything, and everything -- coupons, pencils, pens, spare change, crayons (even if you don’t have a child). It’s a mess.

A recent Twitter post I saw got me thinking, what are the top five things you can find in any junk drawer?

At number 5: I would guess receipts. Especially those long CVS ones.

Number 4: A tool. Not tools plural, I’m talking about a random screwdriver, a pair of pliers, or an Allen key that is always the wrong size or shape.

Number 3 s a two-fer: Some keys that don’t seem to fit any lock, and batteries that probably don’t work.

Number 2, another two-fer: Take-out menus and condiments. Those come together and end up in the drawer together.

And number 1? Those orange-handled scissors that are used to cut everything, from gum out of child’s hair, to mess off the family dog. And some folks never wash them. They just wipe them off and throw them back in the drawer.