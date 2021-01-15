Tony Perkins, new host of Get Up DC, still balancing it all

One year after joining the Get Up DC team, Tony takes over as host at 6 a.m.

WASHINGTON — 2020 was a busy year to say the least. In the last year, we've dealt with a pandemic, an election, hurricanes and murder hornets. But at the beginning of the longest year of all time, Tony Perkins joined the team as an anchor on Get Up DC.

Now, after guiding us through a hectic, stressful and sometimes heartbreaking year behind the desk, he'll take on a new role as host of Get Up DC in the 6 a.m. hour, along with Annie Yu, Allison Seymour and the rest of the team.

It's just the latest step in Tony's long and distinguished career.

Tony came of age in D.C. and eventually in Fairfax County graduating from Mount Vernon High.

For the better part of 30 years, Washington has embraced Tony, first as a comedian, then as a longtime TV and radio personality in town, even after he left for a stint in the Big Apple at Good Morning America.

He's still balancing his Get Up DC duties with his other love, radio. He's still co-hosting a radio show in the afternoon with his dear friend, and D.C. legend Donnie Simpson on Majic 102.3 and 92.7.

"I think being able to do both is pretty special, pretty exciting and challenging," Tony told Lesli Foster last year.

The new year will no doubt bring more challenges, but Tony remains thankful for the opportunity.