Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum reopens in March

The Anacostia Community Museum and the National Postal Museum are also reopening this month.

WASHINGTON — There's some good news for museum lovers in D.C.! The Smithsonian Institution announced it will reopen three of its museums that have been closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall is expected to reopen on Friday, March 11. The museum will close again on March 27 to undergo renovations, and will be closed through the fall. The museum will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

That's not the only Smithsonian museum reopening in March

The Anacostia Community Museum is set to reopen on March 9. That museum will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also on March 11, the National Postal Museum will reopen. That museum will be open Friday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.