Today's Most DC Thing is a motivational message from the most unlikely of places.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing was spotted on 16th Street in NW D.C. where a toilet seat and lid were attached to a fence with the words “This Too Shall Pass” written on them.

Literal toilet humor as motivation. You gotta love it. Someone in D.C. appreciates crafting, and poop jokes.

After all is said and done, it’s a positive affirmation. We need as many of these as we can get. It doesn’t matter what the canvas is. Just don’t touch this particular canvas just in case. I’m just saying. People are nasty.

This is the Most D.C. Thing because you can find inspiration anywhere you go. Even if the place you go is a place where people go to go. Thank you to whomever shared this potty proverb. Your compassionate commode is appreciated. I don’t have a third alliterative sentence about this mounted crapper so I’m wrapping this one up.