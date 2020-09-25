A yard sign that’s obvious to most people is an absolute necessity for one city resident.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. thing comes to us from POPville which posted a tweet that simply said “Sir” in front of a picture of a rowhouse with a sign out front that reads "This is not a Buffalo Wild Wings."

The person who lives at this address and posted the sign ended up responding to the Tweet. He added some clarity to the sign, saying “I have the same address as Buffalo Wild Wings except I’m Southwest and they are Southeast. We were getting a minimum of 10 doorbell rings a night from delivery drivers despite the fact that my house is obviously not a Buffalo Wild Wings.”

This is my house and it's hysterical that I made Popville.I have the same address as BWW except I'm SW and they are SE.We were getting a minimum of 10 doorbell rings a night from delivery drivers despite the fact that my house is obviously not a BWW.🤷‍♂️ — Frank Pezzanite III (@NANASMINK) September 23, 2020

This is the Most D.C. Thing for a number of reasons. Let’s start with having to post a sign so that UberEats and DoorDash drivers know that your home on a residential block is not a Buffalo Wild Wings.

Maybe they subscribe to reverse conspiracy theories and they think there is a secret pizza restaurant in the basement run by George Soros?

The more likely theory is that they don’t get paid enough to care or ask questions, so they just walk up to the door.

As a result, the guy who lives there has to go into hiding in his own home every night like Jehovah’s Witnesses are at the door.

It’s also the Most D.C. Thing because we love notes and signs here. People work hard in this city. No one wants to spend their down time every night correcting delivery drivers making the same mistake. That’s like the movie “Groundhog Day” except there is no Bill Murray to make it interesting. No chicken wings either. Just whomever answered the door, and whomever is about to lose a star from their rating because they will be late with someone’s comfort food delivery.

If you order Buffalo Wild Wings this weekend, put the proper address in your delivery notes as a favor to the guy who lives here. I’m sure he will appreciate it from the Not Buffalo Wild Wings home in Northeast.