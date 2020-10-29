x
This dog loves getting down to Go-Go | Most DC Thing

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes to us from Kenny Coleman by way of Dicarlo Edward’s on Facebook, and it shows a little dog beating his feet, or in his case, paws, to some go-go music with the caption “This just made my week I sware I needed this laff.”

That dog was definitely born and raised in D.C. Look at the little fella! That leash didn’t know what it signed up for! This dog has more moves than some people. Bark it off little buddy!

This is the Most D.C. Thing for obvious reasons. First and foremost is Go-Go. Everybody knows that people from this area love the official sound of the city, but who knew dogs were into it too? They must keep it crankin’ in the kennel! Sardines, Pork and Beans, and Beggin’ Strips. You gotta love it!

Thank you Kenny for sending this clip our way. This dog is about to be all of us this weekend.

If you see a "Most D.C. Thing" reach out to Reese Waters on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and don't forget to use the hashtag #MostDCThing.

