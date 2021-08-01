The Washington Football Team is playing in the Wild Card game after a wild card of a season,

WASHINGTON — After the brutal week we've had, we need something to pick us up. We just might have it this weekend with the Burgundy & Gold! Saturday night the Washington Football Team takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

We're in the playoffs with a 7-9 record! Look at God! Won't he do it!

To the Washington Football Team, we don’t ask y’all for much. Really, we don’t ask y’all for anything, just not to embarrass us and most times you can’t even do that. This time we need you all to come through for us. A win would be nice, but I'll take a hard-fought game and a moral victory at this point.

Our campaign to the playoffs‼️



Take a look back through our 2020 season long journey!



📖 https://t.co/hoYfSm8xz2 pic.twitter.com/5hxcuAmOk8 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 8, 2021

All I'm saying is put up more of a fight than the Capitol Police. If y'all do that, we're good. The team has already made it through Ron Rivera's fight against cancer, Alex Smith's return from a horrific leg injury, Dwayne Haskins' divas and more drama from ownership than a Tyler Perry marathon. All y'all need to do tomorrow is play football, so do it to the best of your abilities. D.C. deserves that after the week we've had!