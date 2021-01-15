A vintage theme song is applied to a show that we've been watching for the last four years in today's Most DC Thing.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most D.C. Thing comes to us courtesy of Frank Luntz, who tweeted out a now viral video parody of the 'Family Matters' opening theme featuring members of the Trump administration with the caption, "Americans may disagree on a lot these days, but we can all agree that this is awesome."

Frank, you are 100% right. This is awesome. Somewhere, Reginald VelJohnson is smiling. This video nailed it. They got everything right even down to the low budget yellow font for the names. I almost expected a Jaleel White cameo. Ben Carson would have had to take that one.

This is the Most D.C. Thing because D.C. has had front-row seats to this show for the last four years. We are the live studio audience. Unlike the real Family Matters, this show only got one season. No spin off unless you count the Impeachment.

We're all a little nervous about the series finale next week, but we're near the finish line. We can make it! And at least we know the finale will be better than 'Seinfeld.' And 'Game of Thrones.' And 'Lost.' Man, we've had some bad ones....

Americans may disagree on a lot these days, but we can all agree that this is awesome. pic.twitter.com/cBdtihOTSF — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 14, 2021