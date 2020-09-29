The legendary arts venue is trading in classical music and hors d'oeuvres for EDM and bottle service with sparklers.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes to us from The Kennedy Center. The venue is launching a pop-up nightclub and restaurant on its rooftop. The announcement is so popular that tickets for the opening night sold out in 15 minutes, according to the club’s Instagram.

Fifteen minutes?! This is the Most D.C. Thing because we are the only city on Earth that would get this excited to party in a place that cultured. We even turn up like nerds! In what other city will people get bottle service at the same place they saw Yo-Yo Ma? We are a special kind of ratchet and refined.

The Kennedy Center is partnering with the nightlife group who used to run HEIST, an underground club in Dupont Circle. When I say “underground club,” I mean it as the place was literally underground and only noticeable outside by the line of sexy people waiting to get in. You know it’s real when sexy people have to wait in line like everyone else.

The Heist crew and The Kennedy Center are calling the pop-up “HEIST x Kennedy Center.” Not the most creative name but that didn’t stop tickets from selling like a Taylor Swift album.

It’s also the Most D.C. Thing because we are a nightlife city that sorely misses the nightlife. So much so that folks are willing to risk it all during a pandemic at the Kennedy Center of all places.

There will be temperature checks and socially distant table spacing so the organizers are doing the responsible thing. It’s now on the patrons to wear masks at a nightclub setting where people want to see and be seen.

Unless you have the most beautiful eyes ever it’s hard to get phone numbers with your face covered up. Then again, there are some of us where the whole face reveal never really worked that well to begin with -- why not add a little mystery?

That said, I hope it works out safely as people here are starving for a little fun and a return to some semblance of normalcy.

If you can call the nightclub scene “normal.”