A local family portrait that went viral is today's Most DC Thing

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes from @KeesyMontana on Twitter who posted a picture of himself and his father, brother, uncle and cousins that has social media going crazy. Right now, the photo has almost 70,000 likes.

First off, it’s clear to anyone with eyes that these brothers are from DC even before I saw “SE baby” in the bio. The braided locs, sweat suits and the guy in what appears to be a pair of Foams gives it away. If you’re from here, you know how to recognize other people from D.C. anywhere on Earth. Right now two D.C. dudes are probably running into each other in Lagos, Nigeria, and instantly bonding because one called the other “Moe.”

Back to the picture. The genes are strong in this family. None of them better ever end up on Maury because one look at the baby will tell whether a paternity test is even necessary. If it has the same face as the rest of them, the only question will be “which guy in this picture in the father? It’s definitely one of you!”

This family creates clones! Clones that barely seem to age. These guys look like they could almost be sextuplets. I know the holidays get confusing, especially to the older relatives. Grandma doesn’t know which one to yell at when one of them acts up. “YOU! WITH THE HAIR! GET IN THE HOUSE!”