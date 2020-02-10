An election year yard display that can only be found in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most DC Thing comes courtesy of WUSA9’s own Chris Sarabi who took this photo of yard artwork in D.C. showing Ken and Barbie posing in front of a Biden/Harris 2020 campaign sign. The arrangement has been seen thousands of times on social media.

It turns out that this is just the latest display from what’s known as The Barbie Pond on Avenue Q, a yard on Q Street NW known for their humorous outdoor Barbie displays celebrating human rights. The tag line to their Instagram account reads “Lowering Logan Circle property values since 2014.”

This is the Most DC Thing because it combines politics and creativity in a way that only D.C. can. We are a city that loves to express our views in amusing fashion. If anyone knows about that, it’s me. It’s what I do!

As someone with a passion for politics, current events, and ridiculous spectacles, this appeals to me on every level. Salute to whomever came up with this display for the Barbie Pond. Keep on lowering that property value. It’s a small price to pay. All great artists sacrifice for their craft. It just so happens that this craft is made possible by Mattel.