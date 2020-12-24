Reese Waters' Christmas list for DC. Don't worry, he's already checked it twice.

WASHINGTON — It's Christmas Eve, and today I'd like to start the occasion off right by presenting the D.C. Christmas list. This is where we give Christmas gifts to our deserving locals. Theoretically, that is. We don't have the budget to actually buy things for people.

I'd like to give Mayor Bowser a much-earned vacation after everything she's guided the city through this year. Whether you agree with her decisions or not, no one can say she hasn't worked hard. She has no time to take that vacation, so let's change the gift to a year's worth of coffee from Starbucks. She'll need it.

Metro has had a rough year, so I'd like to give them money. No need for a card. Just slide it in their hand like someone's grandma.

The DC Police have been on the verge of getting a stocking full of coal and lawsuits this year, but most of them do their job well. I'd like to send Krispy Kreme donuts to the ones who truly protect and serve all citizens. The rest of y'all, check those stockings.

I'd like to give PlayStation 5s to the city's delivery drivers. Between making sure our food orders arrive on time and our packages get to us before the porch pirates can snatch them, you are the real MVPs.

Jose Andres deserves whatever he wants considering all the people he's fed all over the world. Just park the Brinks truck at his front door.

I'd like to give a year's worth of professional housekeeping to Rahul Dubey, the man who sheltered D.C. protesters at his home this summer during the protests downtown. He deserves a Nobel Prize for hospitality.



I want to give real, systemic changes to everyone who hit the streets this year in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. You all made history during a very difficult time, and you will be remembered for taking a stand for equality this Summer.

Finally, I'd like to give Dr. Fauci three weeks of the entire country listening to him and doing what he says. Viruses are his lane. He knows more about them than whomever wrote that article you read on the toilet. Respect that.