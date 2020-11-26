What do we have to be thankful for In 2020? Plenty | Reese's Final Thought

It may not seem like it, but there's a whole lot be thankful for this year.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It’s been said many times already but, 2020 has been a rough one. This being a day of thanksgiving, I had to ask myself, "What do I have to be thankful for in this beast of a year?" Thinking about it, it came to me that beyond just being here with you in this moment, there’s so much to be thankful for.

Like our health care and hospital workers. I’m thankful for them. The doctors, nurses, EMTs, home health care providers, janitors, all these people giving their absolute best to get us through this crisis moment.

Gotta raise a toast up while giving them a few thoughts today.

I’m thankful for D-Nice and Club Quarantine. My mans came through for us on IG, turning our living rooms into the place to be. He connected us when we needed it most, bringing us together to kick it virtually. Thanks to him, I can now honestly say I hung out with Michelle Obama

I’m thankful for Timbaland, Swizz Beats and their Verzuz battles. Thanks to these brothers I got to experience Brandy and Monica low-key shading each other, Jill Scott and Erykah Badu’s incense energy, work up a sweat in a Jamaican dance hall and get to be a fly on the wall for Gladys Knight and Ms. Patty’s night of reminiscing. It was like I was eavesdropping on my mom and her friends again.

Verzuz also brought me the greatest night of comedy I saw in 2020, Babyface Vs Teddy “I’m trying to do everything I can in one night” Riley. Teddy’s hype man alone gave me some of the best laughs I’ve had all year.

I’m thankful for the players of the NBA and the WNBA. They gave up months of their lives keeping us entertained. Giving us something to invest in and root for. They gave us some jokes too, along with vital information. Who knew that the best wings in Atlanta were found at a strip club?

I’m thankful for all the people who went out in the streets in support of Black Lives Matter. All those peaceful protesters coming from all walks of life, rallying around the country, around the world, for civil rights and equity. Hoping to see to see justice and fairness applied equally across the board.

And last, but certainly not least, I’m thankful for the wife 2020 brought me.

I hope you all have a great Thanksgiving, a great weekend, and I would hope you take a few moments of your own to think about what you have to be thankful for.