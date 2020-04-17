MANASSAS, Va. — All across the country, school buildings and cafeterias sit empty. Many students are at home, continuing their education through distance learning.

But those schools are still making sure the students have the nutrition they need during this pandemic. In Prince William County, the schools want to make sure everyone knows the faces of the heroes feeding those students.

"I want to make sure they see the real faces on the front line of the people that care about them," said Adam Russo, Director of School Food and Nutrition Services for Prince William County Schools.

For the last five weeks, staff member Will Martinez has been capturing the meal hand-offs. He's behind the camera capturing the smiles, and hard work from a safe distance.

Faces of those on the front line Photographer and Prince William County staff member Will Martinez

RELATED: Prince George's Co. student meal pick-ups changing to twice a week

The smiles of the lunch workers help ease the stress of the uncertainty. It's something the students and their parents can count on each day.

"That's the reason I get up every morning, that's the reason I know I'm doing my part in helping the ones that can't," said Unica Green, a cafeteria manager for the county.

During this pandemic, there are 22 locations in Prince William County serving nearly 12,000 free meals a day. The meals are served Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The more than 80 employees staffing the lunch sites are volunteers.

"Like their peers or any of the other 12,000 employees of the public schools, they could earn their wages by staying home. Instead, they've elected to serve on the front lines to serve our scholars," said Russo.

RELATED: Here's where students can get free meals while schools are shut down

It's their new normal, but everyone is looking forward to the day the doors to the cafeteria are open again.

"I'm really looking forward to loud cafeterias once again. There is no better feeling than when the doors open and they rush in for breakfast. That's our Super Bowl every day," said Russo.