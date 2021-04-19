Z-Burger offering free fries to anyone with a COVID-19 vaccine card | It's A DC Thing

The incentive is available to the burger joint's Tenleytown location through the end of April

WASHINGTON — Would you like fries with your COVID-19 vaccine? Z-Burger can help with that.

The burger joint's Tenleytown location is offering free small fries to anyone who shows their vaccine card through the end of April.

“Over the years I have given away a lot of free food, but to me this is the most important free food giveaway I have ever done,” said Z-Burger's owner Peter Tabibian in a release. "I am trying to do my part to get us back to normal and I think getting my fries for free can only help."

In addition to the free fries, Tabibian said he's giving his employees $100 cash when they get their shot.

Tabibian and Z-Burger is not the first business to offer vaccine incentives.

Krispy Kreme made headlines last month when they announced they would offer a free Original Glazed doughnut to anyone with vaccine proof. According to a news release, you can redeem a free doughnut every day for the rest of the year.

Starting Monday, anyone who is 65 or older in D.C. can walk into any vaccine site and get vaccinated.

"Beginning Monday, April 19, D.C. residents who are 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated without an appointment at walk-up sites across D.C.," said Mayor Muriel Bowser in a tweet last week.

All residents in D.C. were able to make vaccine appointments on April 12.