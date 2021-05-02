An important question needs to be answered Super Bowl Sunday | Hear Me Out

Yes, there is game to be played. But more importantly, what is the number one super bowl snack?

WASHINGTON — Hear me out:

Super Bowl LV kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m., as the Chiefs and Bucs battle to see who is going to raise up the Lombardi trophy. Will it be the still-solid old vet looking to solidify his claim on GOAT status, or the dynamic youngster charting his own path to greatness?

This is an important question that needs to be answered. But right now, I have a far more pressing one to ask: What are the top five snacks for Super Bowl Sunday?

Now everybody has their own personal go-to, but there are a few that are universal, and that’s what we’re focusing on this morning.

Starting us off at number 5: Pizza. The solid veteran.

Number 4: Chili - Ground beef, steak, turkey, without or without beans. Especially if it’s a cold day!

Number 3 - Nachos! You got two choices here: regular, just cheese and chips, maybe some guacamole, or super, with cheese, beans, meats, tomatoes, you name it!

At number 2 - Hot dogs. A staple. Although in this town, we’ll also accept half smokes drowned in mumbo sauce.

And at 1, the unbeaten OG of Super Bowl party platters: Wings.

Hot, mild, drums, or flats it doesn’t matter. All you need is some blue cheese or ranch dressing and a plate to put the naked bones on

That’s our list. If your personal favorite didn’t make it, email, and let me know. Enjoy the game, and we’ll see you Monday.