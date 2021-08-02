From a year of lemons, the NFL served up a nice glass of lemonade | Hear Me Out

The NFL delivered a Super Bowl that was everything America could ask for.

WASHINGTON — Okay, hear me out.

Coming off what has been described as a lemon of a year, the NFL served us a refreshing glass of lemonade Super Bowl night. While the game itself might have actually been a little boring, the evening was everything we could have asked for, going down smooth and sweet.

First, there was Alicia Keys taking us to church with Lift Every Voice and Sing. We were treated to the dazzling wordplay of poet laureate Amanda Gorman--a first in Super Bowl history. Sarah Thomas added to the history as the first female referee. Recording artist HER reminded us of how beautiful America can be, taking us into the spacious skies with a guitar solo. Not to be outdone, Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church gave us a grand anthem. The commercials were fun, and the halftime show was….something.

The game itself? Tom Brady held off the changing of the guard, adding another ring to his collection.

It was a season of highs and lows that easily could have come crashing down. But they stayed the course and brought it across the finish in style. Good job. The NFL still has issues that need to be resolved but knowing how to entertain, isn’t one of them.