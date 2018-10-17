WASHINGTON -- Have you ever ridden the Metro out to Woodley Park? It’s a unique neighborhood that borders on Adams Morgan and the National Zoo.

We stopped by a unique bakery named for its owner, “Baked by Yael.” The specialize in everything from Cake Pops to Bagels. But, it was the bagels that got the owner hooked on baking.

Across the street from Baked By Yael, you see the Smithsonian Zoo. If you haven’t been recently there is a new exhibit on Naked Mole Rats. The tiny, underground dwellers are on display at the Small Mammal House.

Three Places to eat:

-Baked By Yael

-Sorriso Bistro

-Woodley Cafe

Three places to get coffee:

-The Cup We All Race For

-Morsels

-Philz coffee

