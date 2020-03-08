We're getting close to the cliff of unemployment | Reese's Final Thought

Millions of out of work Americans and our economy is standing on the edge of disaster. Political gamesmanship might push us all over.

WASHINGTON — Remember when we told you that Republicans in the senate had five days to come to an agreement with Democrats in the house before enhanced unemployment benefits were cut off to out of work Americans? If you recall, we weren’t optimistic that they would reach a deal.

And of course, they didn’t.

So, on Friday, 30 million workers, and their families, lost the financial lifeline that has been keeping them and our economy stable during this pandemic.

On Monday morning, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows are expected to meet. Let's see if they can get on the path to reaching some sort of agreement, to keep America’s collective head above water.

Again, do we sound optimistic?

You'll hear at some point during this process that it’s both sides of the aisle blocking the passing of a new relief package. And sometimes this is true. But, here and now, only one side is holding this up because of the extra $600. They seem convinced that these emergency funds will be “disincentive” for you to return to your job. At least that’s what is being said.

But what is really happening is political gamesmanship. See, a business wants protection. Liability protection. So, the game has to be played, even as families stand on the edge of disaster. The cliff is now in sight, and millions of Americans, along with our economy, are being pushed towards it. And even this knowledge doesn’t seem to be enough to send the game to half-time. Just a short break until we get through this, and then they can go back to business as usual.

A bill was passed in the house in May, extending benefits through January. So, all of this could have been avoided. Instead, we’re nowhere.

Millions of Americans are now forced to sit on the sidelines, watching and hoping that their government can come together to put their needs first. Just this once. We would like to tell you we're optimistic today, but unfortunately; We've seen the playbook.