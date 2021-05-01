A major airline is giving a teddy bear first-class treatment despite not having a first-class section on their flights.

WASHINGTON — It's time to Get Uplifted, a time to let go of the negativity shine a spotlight on the positive stories around us that make us smile. Today, that positivity comes from Southwest Airlines which is attempting to reunite a lost teddy bear with its owner in a viral tweet which read



"ATTENTION: Do you know this bear? He was left behind at a Southwest gate in the Baltimore airport around December 16. He’s gotten to go on a few adventures since then, but he misses his family, & he knows they miss him too."

The photos in the tweet show that this teddy bear is getting VIP treatment while in the hands of Southwest's staff. It's very sweet that the airline is trying to reunite this stuffed animal with its owner and having fun in the process. Hopefully, this bear will make its way back home soon.

ATTENTION: Do you know this bear? He was left behind at a Southwest gate in the Baltimore airport around December 16. He’s gotten to go on a few adventures since then, but he misses his family, & he knows they miss him too. RT to help us reunite them & brighten their holidays! pic.twitter.com/6qodimXSWD — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 31, 2020

