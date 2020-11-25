A Frederick, Maryland, man gets honored with a surprise COVID-friendly 100th birthday party

WASHINGTON — It's time for my segment "Get Uplifted" where I put my thang down… flip that negativity and reverse some positivity at you. Today that positive inspiration comes from a viewer named Shirlisa Carroll. Shirlisa's godfather Warren G. Dorsey turned 100 years old on November 17th, and his loved ones threw him an amazing drive-by birthday party to celebrate the milestone. Family drove up from as far away as North Carolina to be a part of Warren's special day.

Warren Dorsey is a scientist, a teacher, a veteran, and an author. He's also a well-loved and respected member of the Frederick County community as you can see from this outpouring of affection.

Happy Belated Birthday Warren and thank you Shirlisa for giving us a glimpse into the beautiful birthday celebration that you and your family planned for such a wonderful man.



Scientist, teacher, author and veteran, Sykesville native Warren Dorsey celebrates centennial birthday Warren Dorsey went on to Morgan State College and studied microbiology. After graduating as the salutatorian of his class in 1942, Dorsey served in World War II in the U.S. Army. After the war, he later worked at Fort Detrick as a scientist until 1970, while simultaneously becoming the first Black man to earn his master's degree in education from Goucher College.