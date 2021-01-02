A snowball fight? It's A DC Thing

WASHINGTON — A two-year weather-imposed cease fire ended on the frozen tundra of the National Mall Sunday with over 500 people clashing for two solid hours in combat. Their weapon of choice? Snowballs!

What is it about snow that makes us want to throw it at people?

Organized by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association -- yes, they’re a thing -- the battle brought together kids of all ages for a welcome bit of fun conflict on a Sunday afternoon. The kind you can walk away from with a smile on your face, and maybe a little snow running down your back. We don’t know which side won, but isn’t that beside the point?