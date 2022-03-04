Check out Smithsonian's new exhibit celebrating women in STEM | It's A DC Thing

This exhibit depicts women who have excelled in STEM fields.

WASHINGTON — As part of Women's History Month, the Smithsonian is honoring women through a unique exhibit opening this weekend.

The Smithsonian will debut #IfThenSheCan - The Exhibit on and around the National Mall starting Saturday, March 5 through March 27, 2022.

This weekend about 120 life-sized orange statues, which are all 3D printed, will be on display at various Smithsonian museums. Each statue features a QR code that is linked to the personal story of each woman.

These statues depict women who have excelled in STEM fields, or science, technology, engineering and math.

All of the statues will be displayed at the Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building as well as the Smithsonian Castle and the adjacent garden.

After this weekend's debut, the statues will be dispersed to different Smithsonian museums across the National Mall through March 27.

Just Announced: We’re excited to support @smithsonian's debut of #IfThenSheCan! Opening March 5, come face to face with 120 life-size 3D-printed statues of contemporary #WomenInSTEM!💫 https://t.co/ZFMUFktnzV #WomenInScience pic.twitter.com/sAVmVPEbqR — Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building (@SmithsonianAIB) February 11, 2022

The Smithsonian Institution announced Monday that they are reopening three of its museums that have been closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall is expected to reopen on Friday, March 11. The museum will close again on March 27 to undergo renovations and will be closed through the fall. The museum will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Anacostia Community Museum is set to reopen on March 9. That museum will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also on March 11, the National Postal Museum will reopen. That museum will be open Friday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.