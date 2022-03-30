Community steps up to help families 'rebuild' after Silver Spring apartment explosion, fire

A Wider Circle is collecting household goods, kitchen items, linens and lamps but the two items they really need are dressers and couches.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — It's been nearly a month since the explosion and fire at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, Maryland on March 3 displaced 46 families and destroyed multiple apartments.

The nonprofit Making Home Possible said the community has stepped up to help, having raised more than $565,000 dollars to help the nearly 160 people impacted by the fire.

"The community’s generosity has been overwhelming," the nonprofit shared online. "Some families lost everything. We continue to accept donations to provide relief."

The organization A Wider Circle has also been helping provide support to those families who lost all their belongings.

"Along with a lot of other partner agencies and organizations in the region, we made sure that from the minute this happened… we could rally together," said Emmy Torruellas with A Wider Circle. "So truly within about an hour of this horrifying event, we were on the phone trying to coordinate to figure out how we could help with the immediate needs and the long-term needs as everyone rebuilds."

Since the fire, Torruellas said more than 15 families have signed new leases. In addition, another dozen families currently have pending applications to find another place to stay.

A Wider Circle has also been helping to fully furnish homes, thanks in part to community donations.

"A Wider Circle has connected with government agencies and nonprofit partners to plan a swift response that fully meets the needs of these families," the organization shared online. "After the most urgent needs are met, the first priority will be to ensure that every family is settled back into a home. As this process is completed, A Wider Circle will focus on providing furniture and other necessities to replace the belongings that were lost."

Thank you @wusa9 for volunteering with us today, covering our response to the Friendly Garden Apartments fire, and making a donation towards the relief effort!



We are incredibly grateful for your support as we work to help the families displaced by last week's tragic events.

Part of rebuilding is helping displaced residents with immediate needs so A Wider Circle has set up an Amazon Wish list and they're collecting cash donations with 100% of those funds going to those impacted by the explosion. So far, our generous community has already donated nearly $30,000 dollars.

WUSA9 also contributed to the fund by donating $5,000 to the families displaced by the fire.

A Wider Circle is collecting household goods, kitchen items, linens and lamps but the two items they really need are dressers and couches.

"We ask that things be in new or what we call 'dignity condition' so no rips, tears stains," Torruellas said. "We say if you would give it to your best friend, we would gladly accept it."

Here is how you can help A Wider Circle support those affected: