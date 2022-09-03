x
Service dogs take to Capitol Hill in support of commemorative coin bill

If passed, the legislation would put a working dog commemorative coin in circulation by 2023.

WASHINGTON — Capitol Hill went to the dogs, at least for a day, on Tuesday.

Several dogs, including former president George H.W. Bush's service dog Sully, and the Washington Capitals service dog in training, Biscuit, were joined in the U.S. House Rayburn building by U.S. veterans and their service dogs.

They were there to promote a bill the Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act. The object of the legislation is to mint a new commemorative coin to honor all that service dogs do for society. If passed, the new commemorative coin would be in circulation by 2023.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of these coins would go to America's VetDogs, an organization with the mission of providing free canine companions to those who have served, and first responders with disabilities.

