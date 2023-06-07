National Running Day shines light on popular sport

Nearly 50 million Americans run or jog. The DMV has several running clubs that provide support and community.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — During the early morning hours in D.C's Georgetown neighborhood, you'll see the typical professional heading off to work or child to school. The streets and trails are also packed with runners; training for a race or simply enjoying the cool air of the morning.

"I found myself through running. I healed myself through running. I found love through running," said runner Marwa Elsayed.

For her, running is a form of self-care where she uses the rhythm of her steps to help her come up with solutions to the day's challenges.

"I try to motivate other women who think they [cannot run]. Who think they don't have the ability, or who think they are overweight," said Elsayed.

Her love affair with the sport is one she has consistently leaned on finding inspiration from area running groups like DC Capital Striders, Virginia Happy Trails Running Club, and even me, she said, referring to my 2016 finish of Massanutten Mountain Trail 100 Mile Run in Luray, Virginia.

"One of the things that impacted me was seeing you cross the finish line of a 100 miler," she said. "You, Rick Bennett, all of my other friends. That's the beauty of it. You beat yourself up. You run for two days. Night and day. You probably hallucinate at night, but you go back again and again."

Research shows running improves cardiovascular health, builds muscular strength, reduces stress and among other benefits.

"I am a solider. So, I need to stay in perfect form," said a member of the Chilean military running with other members in Georgetown.

"I think it’s better to run with friends. I prefer to run with friends because you maintain the peace and the pace," said another member of the Chilean running troop.

Whether you're a new runner or a seasoned runner, proper running technique is critical in improving endurance and avoiding injury. Coach Mike Hamberger, also known as The DC Running Coach said he often works with runners to help manage their expectations; helping them properly access capabilities and develop attainable goals.

As a 2010 third-place finisher in the Boston Marathon, Hamberger said he's comfortable wading into the ongoing debate surrounding proper running technique. Some believe running on the balls of ones feet is the best way to run. Hamberger said the whole foot should strike the ground.

"Ultimately, what I'm trying to do as a coach is to get the runner onto a midfoot strike where the whole foot comes down together," Hamberger explained. "There's a lot more stability when the whole foot comes down together similar to how we wouldn't want someone to do their squats in a strength training class on the balls of their feet."

As millions celebrate National Running Day, find ways to commemorate the occasion in your own way — run with friends, run alone, or consider signing up and training for a race. But whatever you decide to do, just keep going.