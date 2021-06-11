Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera to throw out first pitch at Friday's Nationals game

Rivera's first pitch will be seen by a full stadium of fans since Nats Park is now at 100% capacity.

WASHINGTON — Washington Football Team Head Coach Ron Rivera will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Friday's Nationals home game against the San Francisco Giants.

Rivera's first pitch will be in a stadium full of fans for the first time since Nats Park lifted pandemic capacity restrictions and Thursday's rain out.

With the ballpark back to full capacity, fans will notice several changes around the ballpark, including several updates to health and safety protocols and the return of many fan-favorite ballpark experiences.

No pressure for the Washington Football Team skipper, who battled and beat cancer last year. Here's hoping he does a little better than Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In addition to Rivera taking the mound, the Nationals will raise the Pride flag in honor of Pride Month during Friday through Sunday's games against the Giants.

Meanwhile, Rivera's Washington Football Team is preparing for another season and just wrapped up mandatory minicamp practices.

The Washington Football team will kick off their 2021 season with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick under center.