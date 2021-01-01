The Most DC Thing comes from a Maryland driver who did something wild even by Maryland driver standards.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Today's Most DC Thing comes to us from the Rockville City Police Department who posted this picture on Facebook of a vehicle that crashed through a fence and onto the Metro tracks when the driver attempted to park and hit the gas instead of the brake. The department posted an update later in the day showing the car being removed from the track by a giant crane, saying that Metro may run on a single track for a while as they repair the fence.

If you were taking the train and you were late for wherever it is you were going, you now have an excuse. Blame it on the driver who couldn't remember which pedal was the gas and which one was the brake. All you need to do is show your boss or your friends a picture of this car and that crane and they will forgive you.



This is the Most DC Thing because Maryland drivers never cease to amaze. Virginia drivers get a bad rap, but Maryland drivers are just about the same, except they are more aggressive with it. These pictures are evidence of that. It takes a heavy foot to do this with your vehicle. This driver thought she was hitting the break as hard as possible, only to realize that 2020 had one last act of chaos left with her name on it.

Thankfully, no one was hurt other than the car, the fence, and that driver's pride.