Officers pepper sprayed a 9-year-old. The adults are supposed to know better | Hear Me Out

Officers told the girl, "You're acting like a child."

WASHINGTON — “You’re acting like a child”.

That’s what a Rochester police officer told a 9-year-old girl as she sat, sobbing and handcuffed in the back of a squad car. “You’re acting like a child.” Her response? “I am a child.”.

Well, that didn’t stop an officer from pepper spraying her as she sat there. Spraying her, and then shutting the door, leaving her alone in that car. Her eyes burning, her spirit damaged in ways that can’t be imagined.

To be sure, the little girl had been acting out: she was uncooperative, crying, pleading. She was scared. Remember, she’s only 9 years old.

Officers had been called to assist a family in trouble. A mother was seeking help for her mentally disturbed child. The body camera footage shows us that help -- officers physically restraining her; handcuffs; mostly ignoring her pleas to see her father; pepper spray.

A lack of regard for the youthful innocence and the fear right in front of them.

While the Rochester PD has had similar incidents like this in the past, this isn’t an issue confined to them. We’ve seen it play out repeatedly: New York, Texas, Philadelphia -- it’s nationwide, covering all ages and genders.

So the question is: how do we change? How do we alter a mindset that tells some police officers it’s OK to assault a child in this manner?

I know it’s a tough, stressful job. But the adults are supposed to know better. She’s 9 years old. And now, undoubtedly, she’s got new emotional scars to deal with. I wish her the best.