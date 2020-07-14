Somebody made a rideshare scooter cocktail in a trash can | Most DC Thing

This is not a proper docking station.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes to us from Gina Z who sent us a photo of a D.C. trash can with three different rideshare scooters placed inside. Some group of people decided to make a scooter cocktail for all of the city to see.

I assume a group is responsible because I refuse to believe one person rented three scooters just to toss them all in the trash. This had to be a coordinated strike.

I never thought I’d say this, but 7-Eleven deserves better. Their patrons did not stumble in and buy 2 for $3 beef patties just to come outside and be disrespected with this visual.

The sight of this almost made me go the Fox News route and blame Antifa. This is pure anarchy. Whoever did this wanted to watch the world burn in a very passive-aggressive manner. What did those scooters do to deserve being turned into stank street art?

This is not a proper docking station. But it’s the Most D.C. Thing because we don’t believe in proper docking stations.