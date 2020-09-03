WASHINGTON — For almost 25 years, Judy Kopff has been volunteering as a clown. In fact, she now prefers to go by the name, "Clown Judy."

"I know that I’m bringing joy to kids and their parents. Sometimes the parents are patients at hospitals and they have their families with them and sometimes they are at various community events for local nonprofit organizations, so I know that I am bringing smiles to the faces of a whole family," said Kopff.

Kopff said her passion started during her work at the Pentagon.

"I worked on issues related to Iraq and Afghanistan from 2003 to 2008. I decided I was going to start volunteering with amputees," said Kopff.

Over the decades, she has impacted tens of thousands of kids through her volunteer work.

“My husband and I were unable to have children. We tried in vitro five times, I had four major surgeries to open up my fallopian tubes and none of that worked so I just decided I was going to put the joy in my heart to work and I decided I was going to start volunteering as a clown," said Kopff.

They entertain the children with their balloons and magic tricks.

The transformation isn't easy. In fact, it takes more than three hours to get ready in the morning.

"This is not my whole clown costume at all. I have a fancy blouse, a petticoat, bloomers, fancy shoes and it takes me 45 minutes to make a balloon hat," said Kopff.

The outfit is complete with a bright red vest that says "Clown Judy" on the back and is decorated with pins that call her the "Giggle Therapist."

"I hope that I will make good memories for them because sometimes these kids, or even the parents, have so much going on in their lives. I know when you scratch the surface of any family, there is always heartbreak of one kind or another so my goal is to bring joy, even if just for a minute or five minutes," said Kopff.

Clown Judy will be back sharing smiles this Easter weekend. She plans to volunteer at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

