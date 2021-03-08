Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal raves about DC | It's A DC Thing

In town to compete in the Citi Open tennis tournament, Rafa said he's happy to be here.

WASHINGTON — The Citi Open tennis tournament is underway in D.C., and superstar Rafael Nadal is currently in town to compete there.

He won't debut on the court until Wednesday night, but he's already drawing large crowds to watch him practice.

Nadal said he's had time to just be a tourist over the past few days, and raved about D.C. to CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell.

"I had to skip Wimbledon and the Olympics because of my foot," Nadal said. "But that gave me the chance to be here in Washington for the first time. I am very happy that I am visiting a new city, and one of the most important cities in the world, for the first time."

Nadal said he thinks the city is beautiful, and even commented on our low buildings. He said he hopes to visit a bit more of the city during the next couple of days.