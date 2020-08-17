Have we become numb to protests across the country? | Reese's Final Thought

With the violent protests breaking out across the country this weekend, I'm left wonder: Have we become numb to it?

WASHINGTON — In Portland, Oregon, right-wing groups, some armed, took to the streets in support of law enforcement and to confront the so-called anti-fascists protesters who continue to speak out against racism and police brutality there.

Videos taken showed them using pepper spray and firing paint ball pellets at the protesters. As the event wrapped up, gun shots were heard.

A peaceful protest in Kalamazoo, Michigan, turned violent after protesters and armed far-right groups met and came to blows in the streets there, kicking, punching and pepper spraying each other.

Protesters and counter-protesters came face to face in Georgia at Stone Mountain City, after the park was closed to a planned far-right demonstration. Again, violence ensued.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured -- this time. But I was left wondering: Have we as a nation become numb to what we are witnessing right in front of us? I’m beginning to see with more frequency the rallies against the inequities and brutalities in this country being met with what appears to be slowly escalating levels of violence.

Even simple gestures, like MLS soccer teams kneeling during the anthem last week, were met with boos and players having objects thrown at them. And now death threats. There appears to be a real backlash building to the good will that we saw when these protests began. It's a backlash that’s become more emboldened to openly oppose the ideals of equality that push these protests.

I thought from the beginning of this movement that something like this might happen. A negative pushback. Changing a narrative and moving a culture is hard, long-term work. What I hoped is that America was finally ready to take on the job and that we won’t let this moment pass us by. We can’t allow ourselves to be dulled into complacency. If we do, then we allow space for negativity to grow.

But I still believe that America is ready. Even after what I saw this weekend. We need the strength to see it through.

Any violence, on either side, needs to be called out. Agitators should be shunned. We can do this. We can still seize this moment. We just can't allow ourselves to be derailed by those among us who are afraid of change.