A puppy from a viral video is now a deputy for safety | Get Uplifted

Gunner survived an alligator attack and now he works to keep people safe around water in Florida.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — It's time for my "Get Uplifted" segment, a chance to block out all the negative stuff going on focus on the goodness around us. 

Today, that comes from Gunner, a 4-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. You may remember Gunner from a viral video where his owner, Richard Wilbanks, jumped into a pond in Florida to rescue him from an alligator attack.

Not only has Gunner recovered, but he has a new job as an honorary deputy in a program that teaches children about water safety. 

Gunner's story keeps getting better and better. After surviving a near-death experience, he is now helping others avoid becoming the victim of an alligator attack. Thank you, Gunner, for paying it forward in the most adorable way.

