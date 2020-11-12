Gunner survived an alligator attack and now he works to keep people safe around water in Florida.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — It's time for my "Get Uplifted" segment, a chance to block out all the negative stuff going on focus on the goodness around us.

Today, that comes from Gunner, a 4-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. You may remember Gunner from a viral video where his owner, Richard Wilbanks, jumped into a pond in Florida to rescue him from an alligator attack.

Not only has Gunner recovered, but he has a new job as an honorary deputy in a program that teaches children about water safety.

Gunner's story keeps getting better and better. After surviving a near-death experience, he is now helping others avoid becoming the victim of an alligator attack. Thank you, Gunner, for paying it forward in the most adorable way.

This Florida dog, whose rescue went viral last month after his owner saved him from the jaws of an alligator, has a brand new job. Gunner, a 5-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, is now a “deputy dog” with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office pic.twitter.com/ocZvmo8K06 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 10, 2020

We want to share more stories and things that uplift you! If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com, or contact Allison Seymour on her Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.