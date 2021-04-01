A young girl and her pet cat have reunited thanks to the efforts of local first responders.

WASHINGTON — It's time to Get Uplifted, a time to take your minds off the negativity in the world and focus on the positive stories around us that bring smiles to our faces. Today, those smiles come courtesy of the Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department, who tweeted about a young girl who was very upset because she thought that her kitten was lost forever in a three-alarm fire this past Friday.

The firefighters then went into the girl's apartment and found the kitten, aptly named, "Love." The tweet ends by saying, "She said they made her day when in fact she made ours."

This is wonderful. It's a beautiful silver lining to a tough situation for this young girl and her family. Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department did an excellent job reuniting her with little "Love." They deserve all of the praise that they have been getting.

When #PGFD crews returned today to scene of Friday’s 3-alarm fire. They saw a very upset young girl. She feared her kitten was gone forever. Battalion Chiefs Bird and Miller went to her apartment and found the kitten “Love.” She said they made her day when in fact she made ours. pic.twitter.com/130sqTvbXa — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) January 2, 2021

