White House press secretary swats fly off head | It's A DC Thing

"At least it's not a cicada," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

WASHINGTON — A White House press briefing was interrupted Monday by a fly buzzing around Press Secretary Jen Psaki's head.

A reporter points out the fly, and Psaki swats it away.

"At least it's not a cicada," she said with a laugh before continuing to field questions.

Cicadas played a role in grounding a White House press plane last month, and even went after the President of the United States. Psaki was safe from the red-eyed bugs, since their stay in the DMV is coming to a close.

But it's not the fist time a fly has plagued the White House staff. You may remember the viral moment during the Vice Presidential debate last October when a fly landed on Mike Pence's head while he was discussing race in America. The Pence fly even inspired a bobblehead.