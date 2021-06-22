x
White House press secretary swats fly off head | It's A DC Thing

"At least it's not a cicada," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — A White House press briefing was interrupted Monday by a fly buzzing around Press Secretary Jen Psaki's head.

A reporter points out the fly, and Psaki swats it away.

"At least it's not a cicada," she said with a laugh before continuing to field questions.

Cicadas played a role in grounding a White House press plane last month, and even went after the President of the United States. Psaki was safe from the red-eyed bugs, since their stay in the DMV is coming to a close.

But it's not the fist time a fly has plagued the White House staff. You may remember the viral moment during the Vice Presidential debate last October when a fly landed on Mike Pence's head while he was discussing race in America. The Pence fly even inspired a bobblehead.

Presumably this is not the same fly that bothered Pence, and so far this moment hasn't taken off quite like it did for him, but who knows? Maybe a bobblehead will be in Psaki's future as well.

