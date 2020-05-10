'A president’s priority should be the health and well-being of the citizens they serve' | Reese's Final Thought

President Trump decided to break quarantine for a quick joy ride. Optics? Boredom? Whatever the reason, he made himself a danger to those around him.

WASHINGTON — Insanity. That’s what one doctor is calling the president’s joy ride Sunday. An unnecessary risk for the sake of political theater. But let’s ask ourselves: Is it surprising? Not at all. Our president has shown himself to be an impulsive person who bores easily. He also has a need to present a façade of what he considers strength. Couple this with a complete disregard for protocols and procedures, and this is where we arrive.

The fact that the health of the people surrounding him was put at risk is incidental. What’s important is the optics. Always the optics.

We’ve seen this from the start of his term in office and we’ve seen how this line of thinking can infect others. Like White House doctor Sean Conley, who when asked of the faulty information presented about treatments given to the president said, “I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, that his course of illness, has had”

And if the truth has to fall to the wayside to do this, then so be it. Right?

This whole weekend was a case of evasion and misdirection. Seemingly staged pictures. A lack of clear concise information coming from the White House. Aides attempting to paint a portrait of a president hard at work. And he himself saying that he has spent part of his time visiting wounded warriors and first responders. Which I find doubtful, considering that he is infected with a highly contagious virus.

What doctor would allow this? The one on the team who said he could be discharged as early as Monday? To go where, back to the White House? How many more people would that put at risk? A president’s priority should be the health and well-being of the citizens they serve, and the ones who work for and protect them. Doing otherwise, due either to impulse, boredom, or something else, is a selfish dereliction.

It was reported that a senior aide to the White House said that shows of strength and resilience to the American public are crucial. Ah, somewhat like the strength and resilience most of us have shown following mask orders and social distancing measures to slow the spread?

I would love for the president to join us.

Going forward, what should be of utmost importance, is the truth. Which is crucial during times like these. Unfortunately, this is the one thing that's been in short supply lately.