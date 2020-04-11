An attack has been made on democracy | Reese's Final Thought

Not satisfied with election results, President Trump declared himself the winner and demanded that voting stop

WASHINGTON — You know, I had planned to use this moment to tell you to relax. To take a few deep breaths. We all knew this process was going to take time. There’s no reason to get anxious. There are still votes on the table, waiting to be counted. So, let’s just relax and let it play out.

That’s what I had planned to say. Until 2:30 Wednesday morning. That’s when President Trump stood up in front of America and attacked our democracy. Claiming victory, he called for voting to stop. Remember, all the votes have been cast. What he is calling for is for them to not be counted. Tossed aside. Millions of voters disenfranchised because he’s afraid of what the results may bring.

Make no mistake, this would mark the beginning of an authoritarian regime. Pushed by a president wishing to bend our laws in service of his desires.

It is incumbent upon every citizen to stand against this. Political affiliations do not matter. This action is an affront to us all.

We may be divided, but we are still Americans, and we must stand united against any attack on our franchise. No matter the direction it may come from.