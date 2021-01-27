There's work at the post office. Or at least there should be | Hear Me Out

Once a staple of American life, the US Postal Service has been under fire. Some would say, from the inside.

WASHINGTON — Hear me out.

When I was growing up, there was one thing for sure that you could count on: There’s always work at the post office.

Everyone knew at least one person who worked there -- my ,mom, my uncle and my cousin all worked there for decades!

The important service the post office provides can’t be overstated. For 250 years the post office has been a valued, trusted service. There are reports of slaves mailing themselves to freedom, and parents mailing their children to visit relatives. Fortunately, that all came to a stop in 1914.

Now, over the years the post office has, of course, gone through its share of difficulties: competing private companies and government bailouts, for example. And yes, there’s too much junk mail. But it has adapted and survived, keeping up with the needs of the public it serves.

At least, it seemed to be surviving.

That is until Postmaster General Louis DeJoy came in with a cost-cutting agenda, laying off employees and removing critical equipment, slowing down mail delivery, as I’m sure you’ve noticed.

We’ve all got personal stories about this new, slower mail service. Some of us are waiting on Christmas cards right now, or much needed medications.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be anything the Biden administration can do about it. Only the Postal Service board of governors can hire and fire the postmaster, and they don’t seem to be in any rush to make a change.

The service shouldn’t be a partisan entity anyway. It serves everyone, and it’s better for all of us when it’s working. It binds us together. For our nation, it’s a need. Now more than ever.

I would tell you to write a letter to your congressperson reminding them of this fact, but maybe you should just call them.