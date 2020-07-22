'We cannot just stand idly by and watch the slow erosion of civil and constitutional rights' | Reese's Final Thought

Reports of federal agents assaulting and abducting citizens in Portland, Ore. Is this the America we want to live in?

WASHINGTON — If I told you to name a country that had bands of secret police roving the streets, assaulting and abducting citizens, would you even think to say the United States of America? No. Probably not, but that is exactly what has been happening in Portland, Oregon.

In the last week, federal agents were deployed there by the Department of Homeland Security, supposedly to protect federal buildings and landmarks from rioting protesters. Dressed in unmarked military fatigues with no name tags, heavily armed with their faces covered they look nothing like the police force they claim to be, but more like an invading army. Videos and reports of their actions are disturbing.

Peaceful protesters, citizens, being pulled into unmarked vehicles, and driven away. Not being told if they are being arrested, just taken to who knows where. Citizens shot with non-lethal objects requiring immediate medical attention. Christopher David, A Naval Academy graduate and veteran was assaulted, struck multiple times with a baton resulting in a broken hand that will require surgery. And for what? Exercising his constitutional right to protest?

Oregon’s governor wants them out his state, but acting head of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, a former lobbyist with no law enforcement experience, seems to think he can keep them there if he wants.

Oregon’s Attorney General, Ellen Rosenblum, has filed two lawsuits to try to get these troops removed, and has issued a stark warning to the rest of the country, calling what we are seeing a test case. The beginning of a government mandated squashing of constitutional rights, hidden behind a call for law and order.

The president has already threatened to send troops into Chicago, New York and other cities and, if you remember, unmarked federal troops have already appeared on our D.C. streets.

It's the worst kind of game, instead of acquiescing or at minimum acknowledging the concerns of disenfranchised communities, instigate, provoke and even attack those who speak out and then blame them for the violence. All to convince voters in November those disenfranchised communities are out of control.

Sure, we're being told officers are deployed to protect property, but we know that President Donald Trump thinks this kind of chaos is good for him politically. So when we hear reports from protesters of the officers agitating and instigating violence, it becomes impossible to ignore. It's an old playbook.

How hard would it be for us to become a nation with a full-time para-military force patrolling its streets? Where citizens disappear at random? It’s not that far-fetched. We’ve seen this path traveled in other countries; we’ve just always told ourselves it could never happen here.

Yet here we are, led by a man who welcomes, invites this kind of conflict. We cannot just stand idly by and watch the slow erosion of civil and constitutional rights.

Once they are gone, we may not ever get them back, and once that happens, we will cease to be the proud nation that we all love.