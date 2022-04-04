x
District porches decked out in petals for cherry blossom competition | It's A DC Thing

The 1300 block of A Street Northeast was named "Best Blossom Block."

WASHINGTON — You may have seen some porches around the District decked out in pink decorations. It's part of the Petal Porches competition, put on by the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Now, the prettiest porches are being recognized. 

A surprise block party was held for the winners of the contest, complete with a brass band, treats, and of course plenty of blossoms. 

The festival dubbed the 1300 block of A Street Northeast as the "Best Blossom Block."

2022 was the second year of the contest and it's one of many events surrounding one of D.C.'s most beloved traditions. 

For more information click here.

