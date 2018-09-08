WASHINGTON -- This week's Metro Stop Story takes us to the Georgia Avenue Metro Stop. You'll find it right in the heart of the Petworth neighborhood.

People who live and work there say it's a diverse neighborhood that is on it's way up. When we stopped by we found an excellent diner for breakfast: Slim's Diner.

If you need to take a load off before riding the Metro, there is a pleasant Petworth Meditation Garden a few blocks away from the Stop.

Here are 3 coffee spots to check out in the area:

-Qualia Coffee

-Coffy Café

-Colony Club

Here are 3 breakfast spots to check out:

-Slim’s Diner

-Highlands

-Homestead

3 Things to Do

-Petworth Mediation Garden

-Abraham Lincoln’s Cottage

-Visit the Adams memorial

