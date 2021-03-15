x
'Hoya Paranoia' is back in the Big East | Hear Me Out

Patrick Ewing won the Big East title as a player, and now he's done it as a coach.
Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing cuts down the net after an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton in the championship of the Big East Conference tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

WASHINGTON — When he was hired to be the head coach of Georgetown basketball, Patrick Ewing said he wanted to bring “Hoya Paranoia” back: That confident swagger that John Thompson instilled in the program he built from the ground up. 

Well, it’s back, and it was on full display this weekend in the Garden, where Georgetown ran through their opponents, winning the Big East tournament and bringing the title back home to D.C., where it used to live, in Georgetown’s glory days.   

When Ewing was a player at Georgetown, he led the Hoyas to the top of college basketball, carrying the team to three titles, three Final Fours, and a national championship. It was all done under Coach John Thompson, who molded him into a Hall of Fame player. He also molded him into a coach — and a very good one, at that. 

In this March 9, 1985, file photo, Georgetown NCAA college basketball head coach John Thompson poses with player Patrick Ewing after Georgetown defeated St. John's in the Big East Championship in New York. John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship, has died. He was 78 His death was announced in a family statement Monday., Aug. 31, 2020. No details were disclosed.(AP Photo/File)

Saturday’s win gives the program a record eight titles, and makes coach Ewing the only player in conference history to win a title as both player and coach. And he did so on the anniversary of the day his mentor, J.T., was hired 49 years ago. Not bad for a guy who no one wanted to give a head coaching job to.  

Asked if Big John was smiling down on him and the team, coach Ewing said, “I think so”. Hey coach? We know so. Congratulations to you and your team and thank you for bringing the swagger back to D.C.

