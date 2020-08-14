Pandemic stress is real. Here are a few things to remember | Reese's Final Thought

The stress of this pandemic is getting to us, physically and mentally. Here are a few things you can try to focus on.

WASHINGTON — It’s been five months since the coronavirus came into our lives, flipping us upside down.

Remember how we felt in the beginning? That this was a serious but small moment in time that we would get through together. We watched other countries do it, singing on balconies, lifting each other up. So, we thought why not us, and at first, we were fine. We settled into working from home. Got the kids into their new routines. We figured out Zoom happy hours and the virtual world opened for us. Weekly, if not daily, online interactions with family and friends became a must, and Club Quarantine became the new weekend hot spot.

We learned to appreciate the essential people that we had been taking for granted. But as time has started to drag out, a new reality has begun to take hold and the stress has started to affect us, both physically and mentally. Conditions related to it like stomach problems, sleep issues and hair loss are on the rise. People have been finding themselves gaining weight. We’re all feeling tired and irritable. We’re all worried and have every right to be.

Now, I’m not here to be a Pollyanna, feeding you a “forget your troubles, come on get happy” line. But, I would like to remind you, we have a few accomplishments under our belts.

We started new workout programs. Finished those books that we had put down. Taught ourselves how to cook new dishes. Connected in a deeper way with our families. And figured out how to give our kids the best graduations we could. We set up support systems for our fellow citizens in need. And we went out into the streets to look for justice and equality.

I also want to remind you to take care of yourself. Keep up your exercise. Keep eating healthy. And find someone to talk to. Don't hold your fears inside.

It’s been a roller coaster ride for sure. Ups and downs, peaks and valleys, and the end doesn’t seem to be in sight. I don’t know what’s coming around the next curve, but I do know that the only way we are going to get through, is to stay committed ourselves, and each other. We can’t let anybody feel like they’re out there by themselves. We need to stay focused and united. Even if it seems like some of us don’t want to be. If we can keep this in mind, we’ll get to the other side, together. Hopefully with some new skills in our bag of tricks.