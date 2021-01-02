National Zoo pandas enjoy DC snow | Get Uplifted

One thing that is sure to brighten your day, pandas playing in the snow.

WASHINGTON — It’s time to Get Uplifted! Time for us to shake off the negativity and find a little something to smile about.

And I don’t think anything can bring a smile to your face like pandas in the snow.

Now you may have enjoyed your snow day, and I hope you did, but did you have as much fun as Mei Xiang and Tian Tian down at the National Zoo?

They had a ball, body sledding and rolling around in the snow like a couple of big kids. We could all learn a little something about enjoying the moment from them. Do we know if pandas drink hot chocolate? I hope they got a taste.

As a matter of fact, all the animals seem to be enjoying themselves, probably because they know they don’t have to shovel anything.

The Giant Pandas at the @NationalZoo are enjoying DC's snow storm. The video shows slides, somersaults and pure panda joy from Mei Xiang and Tian Tian! https://t.co/29ukG8h7mA pic.twitter.com/PHDzAvUWI3 — WUSA9 (@wusa9) January 31, 2021

We want to share more stories and things that uplift you!

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.