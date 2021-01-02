x
National Zoo pandas enjoy DC snow | Get Uplifted

One thing that is sure to brighten your day, pandas playing in the snow.

WASHINGTON — It’s time to Get Uplifted! Time for us to shake off the negativity and find a little something to smile about.

And I don’t think anything can bring a smile to your face like pandas in the snow.

Now you may have enjoyed your snow day, and I hope you did,  but did you have as much fun as  Mei Xiang and Tian Tian down at the National Zoo? 

They had a ball, body sledding and rolling around in the snow like a couple of big kids. We could all learn a little something about enjoying the moment from them. Do we know if pandas drink hot chocolate? I hope they got a taste.  

As a matter of fact, all the animals seem to be enjoying themselves, probably because they know they don’t have to shovel anything.

