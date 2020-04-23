WASHINGTON — This week, the price of oil went into the negatives, costing as low as minus $40 a barrel. That meant traders essentially had to pay people to take it off their hands.

"This is a really unprecedented event that I think the refineries are scrambling to respond to,” UC Berkeley Haas School of Business Professor Severin Borenstein said to station KPIX.

When economists talk about the price of oil, they are typically referring to the price of a futures contract. It’s an agreement to buy, or sell something at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future.

Right now, storage capacities are brimming, meaning those prices in the next couple months are dipping.

"At the consumer level, this is the best environment,” University of Notre Dame Associate Professor of Finance Gianna Bern said to station WSBT.

"It's low prices. You can go fill up your tank. We haven't seen these low prices in a very, very long time so for the consumer this is certainly good news," Bern said.

Normally, low oil prices are something to be excited about. According to AAA, the average price in the U.S. for a gallon of regular gasoline fell to about $1.49 or less.

But because of the pandemic, how often are you filling up your tank while working from home? For most people, the answer is not a lot.

"It's difficult for anyone to take advantage of these lower gasoline prices if they're not driving,” oil industry analyst Jim Burkhard said. “So there's no winner in this situation today."

With fewer people buying it, analysts also emphasize there’s nowhere for that excess oil to go.

"If it's not being used, it has to go into storage,” Burkhard explained. “But there is a limit to how much oil the world can store and we're bumping up against the limits of storage capacity.”

That’s led many countries to cut production of oil by millions of barrels a day.

