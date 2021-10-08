A new bike path is coming to the National Mall | It's A DC Thing

WASHINGTON — This week, the D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT) in partnership with the National Park Service (NPS) will begin implementing safety improvements on 15th Street, including two-way protected bicyclists.
"This project will improve pedestrian safety for visitors to the National Mall and create a north-south bicycle connection between the White House, National Mall and the Jefferson Memorial," said Mike Litterst, Chief Communications and Spokesperson for the National Mall and Memorial Park, in a release.
NPS said it will install an additional projected lane on East Basin Drive Southwest in the spring of 2022, which will connect with the multi-use trail on the 14th Street bridge.
Construction on 15th Street will last through the fall and involve temporary lane closures for drivers. When the work is complete, there will be three lanes open to drivers on 15th Street – one southbound and two northbound. Pedestrians and bicyclists can continue to use the sidewalks along 15th Street until the project is complete, but they should expect a limited number of disruptions due to construction activity.
RELATED: ‘Biggest celebration of bicycling’ | Saturday DC Bike Ride event brings riders from far and wide
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.