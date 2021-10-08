A new bike path is coming to the National Mall | It's A DC Thing

The National Park Service is making improvements to roads, multi-use trails and crosswalks around the National Mall.

WASHINGTON — This week, the D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT) in partnership with the National Park Service (NPS) will begin implementing safety improvements on 15th Street, including two-way protected bicyclists.

"This project will improve pedestrian safety for visitors to the National Mall and create a north-south bicycle connection between the White House, National Mall and the Jefferson Memorial," said Mike Litterst, Chief Communications and Spokesperson for the National Mall and Memorial Park, in a release.

NPS said it will install an additional projected lane on East Basin Drive Southwest in the spring of 2022, which will connect with the multi-use trail on the 14th Street bridge.