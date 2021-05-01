New Balance celebrates DC with new sneaker

Designed by DMV native June Sanders, the shoe uses the the DC flag as its focal point.

WASHINGTON — With the focus on D.C. statehood right now, we came across a shoe that fully embodies our pride in this city.

It was just released last month by New Balance.

Designed by June Sanders, who was born in the District and raised in Prince George's County, the shoe uses the D.C. flag as its focal point, and is intended to help people "discover and celebrate" D.C.

The 992DC is for sale on the DTLR website for about $200 and at store locations across the DMV. The sneakers are currently sold out, though.