A new reality show explores the lives of Deaf students at Gallaudet University in DC.

WASHINGTON — Our Most DC Thing comes to us courtesy of @Yourenotmymom_yet on Reddit, who posted the trailer that dropped Wednesday for a new Netflix show coming October 9 based at Gallaudet University right here in D.C. called “Deaf U.” The Reddit post contained the caption “Looking forward to watching this.”

After seeing that trailer I am looking forward to watching it too. I’m sure many other people are as well. A brief synopsis of “Deaf U” is that it is a reality series featuring a tight-knit group of Deaf students at Gallaudet University, highlighting their lives, loves, highs, lows, and everything else in between. The show promises to offer “an unprecedented, unfiltered, and often unexpected look inside deaf community.”

This is The Most DC Thing because it does not get more D.C. than Gallaudet. This city is proud to be home to the nation’s preeminent college for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. It’s also the Most D.C. Thing because it’s a reality show based here in the city. We need more of that. There is only so much “Real Housewives of Potomac” one can watch before it starts to create problems at home.

Once again, “Deaf U” premieres October 9, so mark your calendars or make plans to visit your friends with Netflix accounts if you’re too cheap to pay for one on your own.